‘Healthcare, education imperative for nation’s development’

Mysuru

07 October 2021 19:09 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind speaks after inaugurating 450-bed hospital of CIMS

The President, Ram Nath Kovind, said in Chamarajanagar on Thursday that healthcare and education constituted the twin foundations for a development of the nation and healthcare should be available to all.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 450-bed hospital of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences. Pointing out that the area around the CIMS is densely forested and many of the people living in it are from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the President urged the administration of CIMS and the State Government to take steps to make affordable healthcare available to them with the goal of providing universal healthcare for all. “This would be in tune with the true aim of the expansion of medical services in the country’’, he added.

Speaking on the healthcare infrastructure the President said the Union Government had already increased the number of AIIMS from 6 to 22 and was opening medical colleges in every district.

As new post-graduate colleges are coming up, the existing post-graduate institutes are also encouraged to become Centres of Excellence. “We need to take health services to the remotest corners of our country. We can hope to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat only when our technology, human resources and the access to both come together.’

Mr. Kovind appreciated the fact that CIMS was ranked third for the successful implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme in 2020-21 and added that in promoting access to healthcare, the students and administrators of this institute have a crucial role to play.

He expressed confidence that the doctors, nurses and paramedics being trained here would serve the nation with a high degree of commitment and dedication and would bring glory to the profession and to the alma mater.

Speaking about the impact of COVID-19, the President said the country faced a devastating wave of infections this year but the crisis also united all Indians in the fight against the invisible enemy.

“The resurgence has largely abated, and this would not have been possible without the immense dedication of our medical fraternity’’, said Mr.Kovind. “Some sacrificed even their lives in the line of duty and our nation would forever be indebted to them. Our Corona Warriors – doctors, nurses, paramedics, and others – have made our country proud with their relentless fervour.’

The President extolled the work of Indian scientists in developing vaccine against the pandemic and said the same dedication was at work behind the largest vaccination drive in history. “India has not only produced coronavirus vaccines at home but has set new world records in administering vaccines. In a single day, we managed to vaccinate close to 25 million people, and our cumulative coverage will soon cross the one billion mark. We could not have achieved this distinction without the exemplary commitment of our healthcare professionals,’’ he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, and other elected representatives, faculty, staff and students of CIMS were present.