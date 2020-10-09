Health officers visit village

Belagavi

09 October 2020 21:45 IST

Health Department officers visited M. Thimmapur village near Ramdurg on Friday, after some residents complained that 30 students had tested positive for COVID-19 in two-three days.

Village residents told the officers that they were apprehensive that the disease would spread widely in the village . They also expressed apprehensions that the 170 students in the government higher primary school would be exposed to the infection if the government opened schools in a hurry.

Villagers complained that the students had contracted the virus during classes by teachers in open public spaces as part of the Vidyagama scheme of the Department of Education. They also complained that the six teachers who were conducting classes in community halls and temples were also exposed to the virus.

“Health department officers have assured the villagers that the affected students would get proper treatment and that the schools would not be reopened in a hurry’’, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said.