Health checks for policemen

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 17, 2022 19:06 IST

The Hassan district police, on Tuesday, launched a health check-up campaign for its staff in the district. As part of the campaign, the staff undergo medical tests regularly. It has been implemented for the first time in the district.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the campaign had been launched to ensure that the staff monitor their health parameters regularly and maintain good health. As part of the campaign, all 40 police stations received health kits that include gadgets to check blood pressure, blood sugar levelx, oxygen saturation in blood and body temperature. The staff would undergo training on how to use the gadgets in the health kits.

The officer said that expert doctors from Janapriya Hospital, a private hospital, will check up on the health of staff at their working place every month. The staff would get health cards and the findings in the regular check-ups would be recorded on the health cards. “The details in the health card help the staff in case of emergency situations. And, the regular health check-up will help the staff take additional care if they need,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and Dr. Abdul Basheer of Janapriya Hospital distributed the health kits to the officers.

