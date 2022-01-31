HDUDA schedules meeting for Feb. 8 on unauthorised layouts

HUBBALLI

31 January 2022 22:40 IST

Close on the heels of carrying out a demolition drive against unauthorised layouts and opposition from several real estate developers, the Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) has decided to provide another opportunity to those willing to apply for getting requisite permissions for the layouts.

Chairman of HDUDA Nagesh Kalburgi has said that prior to carrying out the demolition drive against unauthorised layouts at Hosa Yellapur, Somapur Road and Govanakoppa and surrounding localities, notices were served to land owners and real estate developers.

However, as they did not respond to the notice, HDUDA went ahead with the drive and cleared illegal structures on Friday, he said.

But now some of the layout developers have said that they have not received notices and that if they had received, they would have approached the authorities for getting the requisite permissions. “In the wake of these developments and some of them evincing interest in getting their layouts authorised by the competent authorities, it has been decided to hold a meeting with land owners and layout developers on February 8,” he said.

Clarifying that individual intimation will not be sent to land owners and layout developers, he said that they should treat this as public notice and attend the meeting.

Mr. Kalburgi said thatthose willing to get the layouts authorised, should attend the meeting with the requisite documents. He clarified that barring those who attended the meeting, action will be taken against all other unauthorised layouts and the demolition drive will be resumed.