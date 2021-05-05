Karnataka

Oxygen shortage | H.D. Kumaraswamy writes to Narendra Modi

Former chief ministrer H D Kumaraswamy addressing Media persons at JDs party office rearding by-elections and annousing candidates list on 14 November 2019. | Photo Credit: SREENIVASA MURTHY V
Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure adequate Oxygen supply to Karnataka.

In a letter to Mr. Modi, the former Chief Minister pointed to 24 deaths in Chamarajanagar and 4 deaths in Kalaburgi allegedly due to shortage of Oxygen. He also said that several hospitals in Bengaluru have appealed for emergency supply of Oxygen.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Karnataka has been asking for permission from the Centre to utilise the Oxygen produced in the State. He urged Mr. Modi to address the oxygen shortage forthwith.

