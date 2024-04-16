HDK will become Union Minister after winning polls from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, says Vijayendra

April 16, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP’s State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday, April 16, said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will not only represent Mandya in the Lok Sabha but also become a Minister at the Centre after the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Neither Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nor Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will be able to prevent Mr. Kumaraswamy from winning in Mandya, said Mr. Vijayendra while addressing a joint election rally with the JD(S) at Malavalli in Mandya district.

The people of the country were looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi occupying the post of Prime Minister for another term for the sake of the nation’s progress and security.

Even former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda wants Mr. Modi to become the Prime Minister again for the country’s welfare. So, the JD(S) and BJP were contesting the elections jointly in the State and the situation was favourable to the alliance partners in all the 28 Lok Sabha seats, he said.

He said the Congress was under the illusion that the party would win the constituency with money power, but elections can be won only by the blessing of people.

Guarantees

Mr. Vijayendra accused the Congress government of duping the people of the State in the name of “guarantee schemes”.

The government, which was giving ₹2,000 under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to women heads of families, had increased the tax on liquor to mop up funds. Similarly, he said the government made travel free for women in KSRTC buses, but also increased the fare for bus travel for others.

He said the electricity tariff had been hiked several folds for commercial subscribers to implement the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which provides free power upto 200 units to domestic households.

In other words, Mr. Vijayendra said the Congress government was giving from one hand, but snatching from the other.

On the Anna Bhagya scheme, Mr. Vijayendra claimed that the Narendra Modi government gave the poor 5 kgs of rice every month and not the Siddaramaiah government.

He also accused the Congress government of diverting funds meant for the development of SC and ST for other purposes. The development of Dalits will be hit because of the State government’s move to divert funds meant for their welfare, he alleged.

Mr. Vijayendra also said that the State government had failed to come to the aid of the farmers of the State, who are reeling under a drought.

