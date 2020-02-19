Karnataka Assembly: H.D. Kumaraswamy reads out poem, advises CM Yediyurappa

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy speaking in the Legislative Assembly.

Bengaluru

19 February 2020 23:13 IST

Advising Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa not to “get a black spot” by “trying to appease some organisations,” former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said it was unbecoming of a leader who had reached a high office after many struggles.

“You have reached this place because of your own struggles. Do not try to appease some organisation, but work for the six crore population,” he said, while talking about police action against anti-CAA agitators and slapping of sedition cases against those who spoke or wrote against the law.

He read out a poem by Siraj Bisaralli titled Ninna Daakhale Yaavaaga Needuti? (When will you give your documents?), against CAA and NRC, which led to his arrest. He cited several other poets in the past who have penned poems against the authorities. He said that there was nothing objectionable in the poem of either Mr. Bisaralli or the other poets to warrant arrest.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kumaraswamy sought to know: “Are police officials working under the Chief Minister, Home Minister or unknown hands? The police have embarrassed the government.”