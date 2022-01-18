HDK blames Congress for rising COVID-19 numbers in State

Bengaluru

18 January 2022 21:48 IST

Suggesting closure of schools and colleges in the light of COVID-19 surge in the State, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday blamed the Congress padayatra on Mekedatu issue for the rise in the number of cases.

“In the name of padayatra, the Congress organised a fair. It also made the common man break the rules citing that politicians were violating norms. This led to an increase in the cases in Ramanagaram district where the padayatra was taken out, and across the State,” he told reporters here. “The Congress had always ignored water issues pertaining to the State. Only because elections are nearing, it remembered Mekedatu,” he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kumaraswamy also announced that Janata Jaladhare, a programme by his party to highlight water issues, which was to have been launched on January 26, had been postponed in view of rising cases of COVID-19. “We will start it when the numbers come down. We are not in a hurry like the Congress to start the programme violating pandemic norms. We will take the Ganga Rathayatre as part of Jaladhare by conforming to the norms,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister said educational institutions should be closed for the next 15 to 20 days and alleged that there was confusion between the Government and the ruling BJP organisation over the continuation of night curfew. “Some leaders in the ruling party are opposed to night curfew while some are favouring it. Whom should the public listen to? Confusing signals by BJP leaders are misleading people,” he said.

He said it was difficult to say whether the night curfew or weekend curfew helps. “Common people are getting affected. Farmers in several districts have had difficulty in selling their produce. Will the night curfew bring COVID-19 numbers under control? I do not know the basis on which experts have suggested it,” he said.