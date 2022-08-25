HC notice to State plea challenging caste-based reservation of BBMP wards

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered issue of notice to the State government, on a petition questioning the legality of caste-based reservation of the newly created 243 wards, for the conduct of elections to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order on a petition filed by K. Mahadev of Shrinivagilu in Ejipura ward.

The petitioner has contended that in Ejipura ward, though the population of Scheduled Castes is high, the ward has been reserved for General (Woman) category.



Besides, no proper reservation has been provided to SC category in any of the nine wards, including Ejipura, coming under BTM Layout Assembly constituency, it has been stated in the petition.

“The government has failed to note that BTM Layout Assembly constituency has more than 15% SC population and despite that, not even a single ward has been reserved for the SC category,” the petitioner said, while also contending that a report of the commission, constituted to recommend reservation for the wards, will have to be rejected.

It has also been contended in the petition that the reservation is contrary to Section 8(3) of the BBMP Act as the total number of reservation exceeds one-third of the total wards, as 113 wards have been reserved for various categories.