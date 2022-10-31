HC notice to govt. on plea to prevent electrocution of wild elephants

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking formulation of guidelines to prevent electrocution of wild elephants from the electrical fences put up to protect crops from wild animals.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order on the petition filed by Ankush Yennemajal, a city-based advocate.

Relying on newspaper reports that at least 10 wild elephants died of electrocution in 2021 in the State, the petitioner has pointed out that electrocution occurs due to illegal or improper electric fencing put up by the farmers.

The counsel for the petitioner told the court that the attempt has to be made by all the stakeholders to maintain balance, protecting the wildlife and at the same time, the activities like farming and agriculture is not affected as the agriculturers are not put to any hardship.

The counsel submitted that the constitution also requires every citizen to protect the wildlife and any negligence resulting in causing a serious threat and damage to wildlife is an issue of serious concern.

The petitioner has sought a direction to the government to set up a high level committee to frame guidelines.