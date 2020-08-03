HC asks govt. to clarify on use of Aarogya Setu app for air passengers

Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday asked the State government and other authorities to clarify whether downloading and use of Aarogya Setu app was mandatory for travelling through any of the five airports in Karnataka.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed by Anivar A. Aravind, a city-based software engineer working for a non-profit organisation to protect people’s rights in the digital space.

Though the Union government had already clarified to the court that use of app is an option and passengers can submit a self-declaration form in lieu of the app, it was pointed out on behalf of the petitioner that the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) guideline indicates that “all passengers must download Aarogya Setu app.”

However, it was pointed out on behalf of the Union government that the guidelines dated July 30, uploaded by the AAI on its website as claimed by the petitioner, were merely a compendium of “State-wise quarantine regulations-customer support guide.”

Following this, the Bench asked the State government and other authorities to clarify on use of app for air travellers using airports in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, and Belagavi.

Private offices

Meanwhile, the Union government on Monday clarified that downloading and use of the app is not mandatory but voluntary for the employees of both public and private offices.