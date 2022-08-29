Havoc in Ramanagara: Heavy rainfall floods roads leaving people, vehicles stranded

The underpass at Sangabasappanadoddi near Ramanagara, where five buses and several cars were stuck for hours. Vehicles were later shifted with the help of cranes. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Parts of Ramanagara district were severely flooded following heavy rains that lashed the district on the intervening night of August 28-29, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 29 morning, a private bus going from Bengaluru to Kollegala got stuck on a flooded underpass in the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Locals used tractors to pull the bus out of the water. However, the bus broke down and could not proceed further, leaving the passengers stranded.

Former Chief Minister and Channapatna MLA H D Kumaraswamy, who visited the spot after learning of the plight of the passengers, called the Deputy Commissioner and requested him to arrange for an alternative bus.

Rain fury in Ramanagara Life was thrown out of gear in Ramanagara after heavy rains lashed the district on Monday morning, submerging roads and leaving people stranded without transportation | Video Credit: Special arrangement

Near Sangabasappana Doddi, five buses and several cars were stuck in the inundated underpass for hours. Vehicles were later shifted with the help of cranes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek, the driver of a bus ferrying employees of Bosch said, “There were around 30 employees in the bus. We were stuck for hours. At last, cranes were deployed to shift all the vehicles. Alternative arrangements were made for the employees to reach their destinations in Ramanagara.”

At Thikmaranahalli in Channapatna Taluk, after Malluru lake breached its bound, flood water entered agricultural and residential areas damaging properties.

Trees uprooted by flood water in agricultural land after Malluru lake breaches bound in Channapatna taluk | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain