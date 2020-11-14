Hassan registers 62 new cases of COVID-19

Hassan

14 November 2020 01:53 IST

As many as 62 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Hassan district on Friday. With that, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 26,249. Among them, 25,109 have recovered so far while 699 are undergoing treatment. Of them, 24 are in the intensive care unit.

So far, 441 have died of the infection in the district.

Among the cases reported on the day, five are from Alur, seven from Arkalgud, five from Arsikere, nine from Belur, eight from Channarayapatna, 23 from Hassan and five are from Holenarasipur.

