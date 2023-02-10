ADVERTISEMENT

HAL hands over advanced light helicopter to Mauritius police

February 10, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

HAL on Friday handed over an advanced light helicopter (ALH) to the Mauritius government in Bengaluru. Nikhil Dwivedi, general manager, Helicopter Division, handed over the certificate to A.K. Dip, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force (MPF).

E.P. Jayadeva, director (Operations), HAL, said the defence PSU had handed over the helicopter way ahead of schedule. HAL had signed a contract with the Mauritius government in January 2022 for export of an ALH Mk III to the MPF.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This order is in line with the Government of India’s vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign countries. The handing over of export helicopter has further bolstered the ties between both countries. The ALH Mk III helicopter will meet the operational requirements of the MPF. The helicopter with its state-of-the-art equipment will further enhance the operational requirements of the MPF,” Mr Jayadeva said.

Mr. Dip said the induction of a new helicopter into the fleet of the MPF would enhance the aerial capabilities of the police.

“The helicopter will contribute immensely in ensuring territorial integrity and enhancing the speed and effectiveness of police intervention during critical incidents and disasters,” Mr. Dip said.

ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in 5.5-tonne category. More than 335 ALH have been produced till date, logging a cumulative of more than 3,75,000 flying hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / aerospace

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US