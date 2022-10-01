Habitual offender involved in 34 robberies arrested

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 01, 2022 21:06 IST

The Ashoknagar police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old habitual offender involved in 38 robberies reported in and around the city .

The accused has been identified as Asif Khan, who was on the run for the last three years without attending court hearings. It had announced him a proclaimed offender and directed the police to track him down and produce him before the court.

Based on the court directions, a special team was formed, which tracked down the accused and arrested him on Saturday. He will be produced before the court for necessary directions, a police officer said.

