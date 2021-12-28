Gulbarga varsity receives 9,559 applications for 45 courses

Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

KALABURAGI

28 December 2021 22:59 IST

Scrutiny completed, provisional merit list of candidates announced online

Gulbarga University has received 9,559 applications against a total intake of 6,375 seats for 45 post-graduate and post-graduate diploma courses at 37 study centres for the 2021-22 academic year.

As many as 5,667 applications were received against a total intake of 2,133 seats for Gulbarga University main campus and the Post-Graduate Centre and 4,892 applications for 4,242 seats in government and private colleges affiliated to the university.

Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Dayanand Agsar, addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, gave details of the calendar of events for the admission process.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the university completed scrutiny of applications on December 24 and the provisional merit list of candidates was announced on the university website on December 27, while December 28 was the last date for objections.

The university will announce the final merit list on December 29 and the first list of provisionally selected candidates will be announced on December 30 and 31. Dr. Agsar said that vacant seats will be announced on the university website on January 1, he said.

Counselling for vacant seats, special category seats and transfer of admissions will be held on the main campus on January 3. Counselling of admissions for government and private colleges will be held on January 4 and January 5, respectively, and admissions under the self-supporting scheme (SSS) will be held on the main campus on January 6. Classes for post-graduate first semester will commence on January 7, he added.

Replying to a question, Dr. Agsar said that there are 270 guest lecturers in Gulbarga University. “As the government is not providing funds to pay guest lecturers, the university is spending around ₹35 lakh to ₹40 lakh every month through its financial resources to pay their salaries,” he added.

Convocation

Dr. Agsar said that the university has decided to organise the 39th and 40th convocation simultaneously in February 2022, tentatively.