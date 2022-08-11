Karnataka

G.T. Deve Gowda praises Modi, Bommai

Special Correspondent MYSURU August 11, 2022 19:45 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 19:45 IST

Backing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda was all praise for Mr. Bommai here on Thursday and rubbished the “change of CM” rumours.

“His father S.R. Bommai realised the aspirations of the people as the CM. He (Mr. Basavaraj Bommai) is following in his father’s footsteps and handled COVID-19 crisis competently and now the flood crisis,” Mr. Gowda said, in his speech at the ‘Yuvajana Mahotsava’ organised by the University of Mysore at Maharaja College grounds.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Gowda took a jibe at the Congress, saying that there were many who fought for the country’s freedom and not the Congress alone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recalling Veer Savarkar’s struggle for freedom, Mr. Gowda said Savarkar was in a Hyderabad prison for 22 years and later in Andaman prison for 11 years. “We need to remember all our freedom fighters on the occasion of the 75th year of India’s independence,” the MLA said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...