G.T. Deve Gowda praises Modi, Bommai

August 11, 2022 19:45 IST

Backing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda was all praise for Mr. Bommai here on Thursday and rubbished the “change of CM” rumours.

“His father S.R. Bommai realised the aspirations of the people as the CM. He (Mr. Basavaraj Bommai) is following in his father’s footsteps and handled COVID-19 crisis competently and now the flood crisis,” Mr. Gowda said, in his speech at the ‘Yuvajana Mahotsava’ organised by the University of Mysore at Maharaja College grounds.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Gowda took a jibe at the Congress, saying that there were many who fought for the country’s freedom and not the Congress alone.

Recalling Veer Savarkar’s struggle for freedom, Mr. Gowda said Savarkar was in a Hyderabad prison for 22 years and later in Andaman prison for 11 years. “We need to remember all our freedom fighters on the occasion of the 75th year of India’s independence,” the MLA said.