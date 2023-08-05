Gruha Jyothi: 4.79 lakh consumers yet to register in CESC limits

August 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

The Gruha Jyothi scheme announced by the Congress government, which promised 200 units of free power to domestic consumers, was officially launched on Saturday. Over 20 lakh consumers have registered under the scheme in five districts coming under the jurisdiction of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

Until July 27, 20,30,041 consumers had enrolled in Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar, and Hassan districts, and 4,79,325 consumers, who are eligible under the scheme, were yet to register. In Mysuru district alone, 7,80,428 consumers out of 9,78,857 eligible have registered since the launch of registration on June 23, and 1,98,429 were remaining.

The CESC said the consumers who had registered until July 27 were going to avail of the benefit for the power consumed in the month of July and the bills that are generated and issued after August 1. The Corporation was hoping that all remaining eligible consumers would register at the earliest and 100 percent registration was anticipated by August 15. There is no deadline for the registration and consumers are eligible to avail the benefit on the bills generated in the proceeding month if the registration was done before the 27th of the last month.

According to CESC officials, 79.73 percent of registration had taken place in Mysuru district. While the highest registration of 89.57 percent was in Saligrama taluk followed by T. Narsipur which reported 89.39 percent registration, the lowest was in Mysuru where 73.61 percent of consumers have registered until July 27.

Mysuru taluk alone has 5,05841 eligible consumers among which 3,72,326 have already registered. As many as 1,33,515 were remaining for registration in the taluk. Barring Mysuru taluk, the registration of eligible consumers remaining in each taluk was less than 15,000. In the nine taluks, including the newly-formed taluks of Sargur and Saligrama, the total registrations until July 27 was 7,80,428.

