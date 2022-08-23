Green gram loss: Gadigeppagoudar seeks govt. relief for NK farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

General secretary of Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagar Zilla Congress Girish Gadigeppagoudar has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take steps to provide crop loss compensation to green gram growers, who had suffered losses due to heavy rains in North Karnataka districts.

In a letter to Mr. Bommai, Mr. Gadigeppagoudar, who is also national vice-president of Akhil Bharat Panchamasali Yuva Gataka, has said that green gram growers in the districts of North Karnataka, including Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, and others, had suffered crop loss due to the heavy rainfall. Whatever they could salvage of the crop was also not yielding any good price in the market, he has said in the letter.

He has urged the Chief Minister to provide a compensation of at least ₹20,000 per acre to the farmers and should also take steps to set up green gram procurement centres to procure the yield under MSP.

Mr. Gadigeppagoudar has also urged Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil to look into the issue and requested Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah to take up the issue with the government for providing relief to the farmers.

Following his letter, Mr. Siddaramaiah has in turn written to the Chief Minister urging him to take immediate steps to provide relief to the affected green gram farmers.