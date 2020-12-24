GP elections: High polling percentage in first phase

Police keep vigil around the strong room where the ballot boxes are kept in Haveri on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

24 December 2020 02:07 IST

Ballot boxes reach strong rooms, sealed

After the voters turned up in large numbers to cast their votes in the first phase of the gram p anchayat elections in the districts of North Karnataka on Tuesday, the ballot boxes were moved to the respective counting centres under security and kept under strict vigil.

The four districts, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttar Kannada, recorded an average polling percentage of over 80% on Tuesday. The election officials announced the final polling percentage on Wednesday after compiling data from every polling station, including those where polling was delayed due to last minute rush.

In Dharwad district, where polling took place at 412 polling stations for electing members to 872 seats in 65 GPs, the final polling percentage for the first phase of election stood at 83.13%. Of the total 2,81,299 eligible voters, 2,33,430 exercised their franchise, said Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil after data compilation. The highest polling percentage of 91.9% was recorded at Belavantara GP. Kalaghatagi taluk recorded 85.65% followed by 84.19% in Alnavar taluk and 81.93% in Dharwad taluk.

In Gadag district, a total of 1,96,863 cast their votes on Tuesday recording 79.43% polling. Gadag recorded highest polling of 80.04% followed by 79.24% in Shirahatti and 78.18% in Laxmeshwar.

Haveri district recorded a polling percentage of 84.03% with Hirekerur taluk recording highest polling of 86.72% followed by 84.78% in Rattihalli taluk, 83.24% in Ranebennur taluk and 83.14% in Haveri taluk. In all the four taluks, the ballot boxes have been moved to the strong rooms and kept under strict vigil.

Uttar Kannada district, recorded a comparatively lesser polling percentage with 74.83% with 3,33,278 voters turning up to vote on Tuesday. Honnavar taluk recorded the highest polling of 76.17% followed by 75.84% in Ankola taluk, 75.03% in Kumta, 74.63% in Bhatkal and 71.22% in Karwar taluk.