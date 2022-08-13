Gowda stresses need for harmonious living

Special Correspondent BENGALURU
August 13, 2022 22:22 IST

The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda with the national flag at his house in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: TWITTER/@H_D_Devegowda

The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday stressed the need for fulfilling the ideal of harmonious living, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence.

Mr. Gowda responded to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hoist the national tricolour and posted a video of him holding the national flag on social media.

“I have always felt proud to hold the national flag and swear my unwavering loyalty to it. It is a great symbol of our freedom. On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I pray to God that all of us Indians fulfil the great ideal of living harmoniously under the Tiranga,” the veteran leader said, in his tweet.

