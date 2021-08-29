Govt. urged to resolve issue of unauthorised houses

HUBBALLI

29 August 2021 19:44 IST

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has said that the State government should take a decision to legalise houses built on plots purchased on ₹200 bond paper, though it is a complex issue.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Sunday, Mr. Jarkiholi said that the issue of legalising houses built on plots purchased on ₹200 bond paper is two decades old. “However, now because of the corporation elections, BJP leaders are raising it again. What were they doing all these days?” he asked.

He said that it is a very complex issue and to solve it, the cooperation and approval of various departments are required. “As the BJP is in power in the State, I challenge the State government to resolve the issue and make an announcement legalising these houses,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said that changing the names of projects implemented by others is a habit of the BJP. “The BJP-led NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued the projects and schemes of the UPA government by changing their names,” he said.

He said that there is nothing new in the assurances given in the BJP manifesto. All the old schemes, including 24 x 7 water supply and garbage collection, have been included in the manifesto. The State government itself announced free funeral for victims of COVID-19, but it has been included in the manifesto for the corporation elections, he said.