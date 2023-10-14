ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. orders probe into demand for commission for Dasara culture programme in Mysuru

October 14, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - MYSURU

This followed alleged demand for commission from the honorarium to be paid to sarod maestro Rajiv Taranath for his recital at Dasara programme

The Hindu Bureau

Pandit Rajiv Taranath allegedly received an anonymous call seeking a portion of the honorarium to be paid for his recital. File. | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Minister for Social Welfare H.C, Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said a probe will be conducted into the alleged demand for commission from the honorarium to be paid to sarod maestro Rajiv Taranath for his recital at Dasara programme.

It has been alleged that Pandit Rajiv Taranath, a Padmashri awardee, had received an anonymous call seeking a portion of the honorarium to be paid for his recital at the cultural programmes to be held at Mysuru Palace during the ten-day Dasara festival scheduled to begin here on Sunday.

Mr Mahadevappa said he has asked Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to inquire into the allegations and initiate stern action against the culprits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Government will not tolerate any attempts to harm the Dasara tradition. He has also asked people to bring to the notice of the authorities any such instance during Dasara festivities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US