Govt. notifies 1% reservation for transgender persons in jobs

07 July 2021 01:31 IST

The Karnataka government on Tuesday notified 1% reservation for transgender persons in any service or post in all categories of employment to be filled through direct recruitment process.

The reservation of 1% will be available in each category of general merit, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and in each of the categories of among the other backward classes. Rule 9 of the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977, has been amended to enable reservation for transgender persons.

The draft of this notification had been submitted to the High Court of Karnataka recently during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by Sangama, a society working for the welfare of the transgender community, and Nisha Gulur. The court had last year asked the government to enforce the apex court’s directions on reservation.

