Govt. endorses KSLU’s stand of holding offline exam

Belagavi

14 December 2021 19:40 IST

The State Government on Tuesday declared that it would stand by the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) that has made physical examination mandatory for its students.

The students of the KSLU have been staging a protest since December 6 demanding that the university should not go ahead with the plans to hold offline examination. They want the university to promote them to the next semester based on evaluation of their assignments.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly, Congress member Abbayya Prasad sought to draw the Government’s attention on the ongoing protest of the law students and alleged that the Vice-Chancellor the university was adamant.

Advertising

Advertising

He alleged that the Vice-Chancellor was facing various charges, including financial mismanagement, and sought that the Government intervene to make him fall in line.

Replying to him, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy defended the university’s stand by arguing that promoting students without examination would reduce the quality of education in the university. No student pursuing professional courses like law and medicine should be promoted without examination, he maintained.

He alleged that the protesting students were keen to be promoted without examination. But as per the survey conducted by the university, about 17,000 students, who formed an overwhelming majority, had favoured physical examination, he noted and asserted that the Government as well as the university’s stand was to hold physical examination.