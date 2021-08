Karnataka Cabinet: Team Bommai emerges as new Ministers take oath of office

Bengaluru

04 August 2021 14:25 IST

Contours of Karnataka Cabinet emerge at swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhavan

The contours of the new Cabinet of Karnataka began emerging as BJP legislators began taking the oath of office in Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru on August 4, 2021. Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar presided over the ceremony in which Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to the new Ministers in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The first legislator to take the oath of office was Govind Karjol, who was a Deputy Chief Minister in the previous Cabinet led by B.S. Yediyurappa.

He was followed by K.S. Eshwarappa, who too was a member of the previous Cabinet.

The list of ministers:

Govind Karjol (Mudhol, Bagalkot district))

K. S. Eshwarappa (Shivamogga, Shivamogga district)

R. Ashok (Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru)

B. Sriramulu (Bellari, Ballari district)

V. Sommanna (Govindraj Nagara, Bengaluru)

Umesh Katti (Hukkeri, Belagavi district)

S. Angara (Sullia, Dakshina Kannada district)

J. C. Madhu Swamy (Chikkanayakanahalli, Tumakuru district)

C .N. Ashwath Narayan (Malleswaram, Bengaluru)

C. C. Patil (Nargund, Gadag district)

Anand Singh (Vijayanagara, Ballari district)

Kota Srinivas Poojary (MLC)

Prabhu Chauhan (Aurad, Bidar district)

Murugesh Nirani (Bilgi, Bagalkot district)

Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur, Uttara Kannada district)

S. T. Somashekar (Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru)

B.C. Patil (Hirekerur, Haveri district)

Byrathi Basavaraj (K.R. Puram, Bengaluru)

K. Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur, Chikkaballapur district)

K. Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru)

Shashikala Jolle (Nippani, Belagavi district)

Nagaraj 'MTB' (MLC)

Dr. K. C. Narayan Gowda (Krishnarajpet, Mandya district)

B. C. Nagesh (Tiptur, Tumakuru district)

V. Sunil Kumar (Karkala, Udupi district)

A.H. Basappa (Yelburgi, Koppal district)

Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa (Navalgund, Dharwad district)

Muniratna (Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru)