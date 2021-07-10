Government will consider Ambareesh statue demand, says Laxman Savadi

Belagavi

10 July 2021 23:32 IST

Laxman Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister, said in Vijayapura on Saturday that the State government would consider the demand for erecting a monument in memory of Ambareesh, former MP and actor.

“He was not just a politician. He was a popular actor and served the State in various capacities. Some of his fans are demanding a monument dedicated his memory. I think that is a fair demand. We will see what can be done,” he said.

Mr. Savadi said he had no idea about the discussion between Sumalatha, MP, and H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader, over allegations of stone quarries causing damage to the Krishna Raja Sagar.

In Hubballi, Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, said the issue should not be politicised. “The issue of stone quarries posing a threat to KRS is being debated by some leaders and their supporters. But there should be no attempt at politicisation of the issue. If leaders have any complaint about it, they should approach the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama. Its chief engineer has already clarified that there are no cracks in the dam. I think both leaders should end their discussion now,” he said.