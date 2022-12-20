Government tables Bill to establish, operate, manage mega investment regions in Karnataka

December 20, 2022 03:31 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Karnataka Special Investment Region Bill, 2022, was tabled in the legislative Assembly on December 20 to establish, operate, regulate and manage large or mega or super mega size investment regions and industrial areas or clusters in the State.

Law and Parliamentary Minister J.C. Madhuswamy introduced the Bill whose objective is to retain Karnataka’s position as a global manufacturing hub, specially enabling economic activity, supported by world class infrastructure, premium civic amenities, centres of excellence, and proactive policy framework.

The State Government, through notifications, will declare an existing or proposed investment region or industrial area to be a special investment region (SIR) and determine its geographical boundaries. Such an SIR would be out of the jurisdiction of the local authorities.

The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) would be the apex authority for regulating development, operation, framing norms, and management of the SIRs, and development of infrastructure within the region.

The authority will be empowered to approve the plan for land use, development plan, grant permission for economic activity, fix user charges proposed by the regional development authority or government agency, and to monitor the development of the SIR.

The State Government will constitute a regional development authority (RDA) for the SIR. The RDA will have powers to acquire, hold and dispose of movable and immovable property. Instead of constituting an RDA, the government will have the power to designate its own agency or company as the RDA, and empower it to exercise all the powers and perform all the necessary functions.

The chairman, the executive officer, the general manager and two officials of the RDA will be appointed by the government while one officer will be nominated by the apex authority.

Powers of RDA

The RDA will be empowered to secure planned development of the SIR and take steps for its effective regulation and efficient management, management and planning of land resources, and infrastructure of the SIR, classify and earmark the area of the SIR for various purposes, prepare development plan, to acquire, hold and manage land, sale, lease, transfer or dispose off any land or building owned by the body.

The RDA will be carrying out surveys in the SIR, enter into agreements, contracts or concession agreements with any other person, entity for performing its functions.

The RDA will be assigned to provide disaster management and mitigation services in the SIR, It would levy and collect fees, development charges, and remove encroachments.

The RDA will set up a grievances redressal committee to resolve disputes originating from any stakeholder in the SIR. The RDA will have to maintain its own fund. All the money paid to and collected by the RDA will be deposited in the fund.