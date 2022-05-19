Government special school children do well

May 19, 2022 19:41 IST

Students of the Government School for Special Children have done well in SSLC examination this year.

All the 11 children of the SSLC batch of the Government School for the deaf have passed the examination. Of these, eight have cleared with A Grade, two in B Grade and one passed the exam with C Grade.

Pratibha Hanumant Honnapur topped the school with 87%, followed by Pavitra Parappa Kapse who obtained 86% and Rudrakshi Sangolli with 85% marks.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Basavaraju A.M. and District Disabled Welfare Officer Namdev Bilkar have congratulated School Superintendent D.N. Nandeshwar, teachers, staff and students.