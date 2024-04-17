Goa will fight for its right over Mahadayi waters, says CM Pramod Sawant

April 17, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Belagavi

Goa will fight for its right over Mahadayi waters, its Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“Mahadayi (pronounced Mhadei in Goa) may be an issue of electoral politics in Karnataka. But, for Goa, it is a life giver (Jeevandayini). For Goans, there is no life without Mahadayi. We will make every effort to establish Goa’s right over it. However, I believe in protecting the interests of both riparian States,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“Mahadayi is our lifeline. It is required for the preservation of our environment and ecology, assured drinking water, for conservation of flora and fauna and for our agriculture. The continuous flow of Mahadayi in Goa is vital for us,” Dr. Sawant said.

The Goa government and some activist groups have opposed the diversion of the Mahadayi river waters into the Malaprabha river course through the Kalasa and Banduri Nala river projects.

“In order to protect our interests, we are fighting in the Supreme Court, river water tribunals, the Union government and the Mahadayi PRAWAH (Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony), an agency set up to implement the tribunal’s final orders. We will not fall short of anything to establish our right over the river system,” he said.

To a query, he said that Goa is hopeful of the Supreme Court passing a verdict in favour of conserving the environment and it will protect the interests of both riparian States.

“The matter is pending before the National Wildlife Board. I would like to believe that it will permit whatever is permissible. We understand that providing drinking waters to parts of Karnataka is important. But equally important is the conservation of environment and Mahadayi wildlife sanctuary. PRAWAH is studying the project site. A member of PRAWAH has visited the project site. We are strongly presenting our case before the authorities concerned. I believe that it will be safeguarding the interests of both the States,” he said.

