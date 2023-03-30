Give AAP a chance in Karnataka, says MP in Mysuru

March 30, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP, was in Mysuru on Thursday, March 30, along with AAP State President Prithvi Reddy.

The office-bearers of AAP Mysuru greeted the leaders, who discussed the strategies to be adopted for the party’s win in the ensuing elections.

Addressing press persons, Mr. Singh alleged that the BJP Government jails the complainant instead of acting against corruption. “You have seen corrupt governments all these years. Give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party in the State as it aims to honestly fulfil all its manifesto guarantees because it is not a poll promise but a guarantee,” Mr. Singh claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP spoke about the AAP as a party and the works of AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. He also released the guarantee card on the AAP’s poll promises.

The AAP leaders shared the details on how the party plans to fulfil its promises like in Delhi and Punjab. The second list of candidates which was to be released in Mysuru on Thursday has been postponed for Friday, he said.

Mr. Reddy, Vice-Presidents Vijay Sharma and Chennappa Gowda, General Secretary Sanchit Sawhney, Secretary Basavaraja Mudigowder, District President Rangaiah, Mysuru candidates Malavika Gubbivani (Chamaraja), Dharmashree (Narasimharaja) and Sosale Siddaraju (T. Narasipura) and Abdul Razak Mardala were present.

Later, in the afternoon, a road show was held in Udayagiri locality of N.R. constituency from Banumaiah College Road via Mahadevapura Main Road to Hilltop Junction.