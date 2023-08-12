ADVERTISEMENT

GE: 12 fall ill in Chitradurga village

August 12, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

Sathish G T 9911

As many as 12 persons have fallen ill, allegedly after consuming contaminated water, at Muddapura-Hosahatti in Chitradurga taluk in the last seven days.

The outbreak of gastroenteritis (GE) cases in the village came to light even as the Department of Health and Family Welfare is struggling to find out the cause of water contamination at Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga, where five persons died.

The first case at Muddapura-Hosahatti was reported on August 5. There was a sudden increase in the number of cases on Friday and this made officers rush to the village and collect samples.

District Health Officer R. Ranganath told The Hindu that two persons had been discharged and the others were still under treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for their illness would be known after receipt of laboratory reports. “We have collected stool samples for examination. The reports are expected by Sunday evening,” he said.

Two more taken ill

Meanwhile, two more persons fell ill at Kavadigara Hatti on Saturday. One of them is being treated at Chitradurga government hospital and the other at a private hospital.

So far 232 people have fallen ill and of them, five have died at Kavadigara Hatti. As of Saturday, 15 people are under treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US