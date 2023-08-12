GE: 12 fall ill in Chitradurga village

August 12, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

As many as 12 persons have fallen ill, allegedly after consuming contaminated water, at Muddapura-Hosahatti in Chitradurga taluk in the last seven days.

The outbreak of gastroenteritis (GE) cases in the village came to light even as the Department of Health and Family Welfare is struggling to find out the cause of water contamination at Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga, where five persons died.

The first case at Muddapura-Hosahatti was reported on August 5. There was a sudden increase in the number of cases on Friday and this made officers rush to the village and collect samples.

District Health Officer R. Ranganath told The Hindu that two persons had been discharged and the others were still under treatment.

The reason for their illness would be known after receipt of laboratory reports. “We have collected stool samples for examination. The reports are expected by Sunday evening,” he said.

Two more taken ill

Meanwhile, two more persons fell ill at Kavadigara Hatti on Saturday. One of them is being treated at Chitradurga government hospital and the other at a private hospital.

So far 232 people have fallen ill and of them, five have died at Kavadigara Hatti. As of Saturday, 15 people are under treatment.

