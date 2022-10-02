Gandhi Bhavans to be constructed in 7 districts

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday sad that Gandhi Bhavans will be constructed in seven districts of the State within one year.

“Gandhi Bhavans have been built in 23 districts across the State already and the government will do whatever is required to build them in rest of the seven districts in one year,” the Chief Minister said after conferring Mahatma Gandhi Seva Prashasthi here.

The programme to mark Gandhi Jayanthi had been jointly organised by Department of Public Information and Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi. Noted psychiatrist C.R. Chandrashekar was conferred with the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that steps will be taken to promote khadi and gramodyog.