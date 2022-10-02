Gandhi Bhavans to be constructed in 7 districts

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 02, 2022 21:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday sad that Gandhi Bhavans will be constructed in seven districts of the State within one year.

“Gandhi Bhavans have been built in 23 districts across the State already and the government will do whatever is required to build them in rest of the seven districts in one year,” the Chief Minister said after conferring Mahatma Gandhi Seva Prashasthi here.

The programme to mark Gandhi Jayanthi had been jointly organised by Department of Public Information and Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi. Noted psychiatrist C.R. Chandrashekar was conferred with the award.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that steps will be taken to promote khadi and gramodyog.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app