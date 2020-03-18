Fund crunch: Dept. to develop three tourist spots a year

Bengaluru

18 March 2020 20:26 IST

The Tourism Department, which has been facing severe shortage of funds, has decided to develop two or three tourist spots each year.

Replying to several questions of members in the Assembly, Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi said that the department had been allocated ₹20 crore under the capital expenditure and it was not possible to develop all tourist spots in the State. The department has identified 319 major tourist spots.

The department plans to hold a tourism investors’ meet in the State to attract investors. Investors will invest only if there are possibilities of earning revenue. It was also proposed to develop tourist spots on PPP model. The department was also contemplating to mobilise CSR funds, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said ₹98 crore was required for development of Srirangapatna Fort and other destinations around the town. A sum of ₹10.5 crore had been released for the purpose.

H.K. Kumaraswamy of JD(S) said tourists had been denied basic facilities such as toilets, water and road connectivity to Manjarabad fort built in 1792 by Tipu Sultan in Sakleshpur of Hassan district.

On development of taluk stadiums, Mr Ravi, who aslo holds the portfolio of sports, said a sum of ₹ 147 crore was required for renovation of district level stadiums and ₹234 crore was needed for development of taluk level stadiums. However, the department has been allocated mere ₹11.60 crore in 2019-20.

The Minister said efforts would be made to bring more funds from the Central sports ministry under the Khelo-India, a central government sponsored scheme to develop stadiums.