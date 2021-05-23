Full weekend lockdown in Belagavi

Belagavi

23 May 2021 20:26 IST

The three-day weekend lockdown in Belagavi district was nearly total.

Roads were deserted as people preferred to remain indoors. Only a few vehicles were seen on the roads. They included ambulances and hearse vans and a few other private vehicles carrying essential goods such as newspapers, milk and medicine.

The police had taken up positions at traffic circles and street corners to stop unnecessary movement of vehicles. They stopped each vehicle and asked occupants why they were out on the streets. They seized 116 vehicles in three days, for non-emergency movement. They filed 578 cases against those who were not wearing masks in the three days.

Teams led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amathe, Assistant Commissioner of Police Narayan Baramani and other officers were on rounds checking violatons.