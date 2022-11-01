From December 1, it will be ‘Mangaluru International Airport’

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 22:24 IST

Mangaluru International Airport | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Airport Authority of India has issued an Aeronautical Information Publication Supplement (AIP) stating the change of city and airport name from Mangalore to Mangaluru with effect from December 1.

“The purpose of this AIP Supplement is to inform all stakeholders regarding the name change for Mangalore Airport and Mangalore city in AIS (Aeronautical Information Services) products: the name of city ‘Mangalore’ is changed to ‘Mangaluru’ and name of the airport ‘Mangalore’ Airport is changed to ‘Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru’,“ the AIP issued last month stated.

According to the Airports Authority of India, AIP is the basic aviation document intended primarily to satisfy international requirements for the exchange of permanent aeronautical information and long duration temporary changes essential for air navigation.

The AAI handed over the airport in October 2020 to Adani Group to operate, manage and develop for 50 years.

