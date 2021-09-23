Fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

23 September 2021 20:11 IST

Hassan reported 46 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,10,762. So far 1,352 people have died in the district due to the infection.

Among the fresh cases, three each were from Arkalgud and Channarayapatna, eight in Arsikere, one in Belur, 22 in Hassan, two in Holenarsipur and seven in Sakleshpur taluk. As many as 465 people are under treatment in the district, according to a communique from the district administration.

Shivamogga reported 16 fresh cases on the day. Of them, eight were from Shivamogga taluk, one each from Tirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks, five from Sagar and one more from out of the district. As many as 158 people are under treatment.

