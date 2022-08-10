Karnataka

Free entry to Dasara flower show on first day

Special Correspondent MYSURU August 10, 2022 20:03 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 20:04 IST

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, told reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday that entry to the flower show, where more than 15,000 flowers will be arranged, will be free for the general public on the first day. The flower show is scheduled to be inaugurated at 5 p.m. on September 26, he added.

Meanwhile, responding to queries from the reporters, Mr. Somashekar said the roads that were repaired ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Mysuru had not been damaged. The other roads, whose condition had deteriorated, will be taken up for repairs by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) soon after the present spell of rain ends.

To another question, Mr. Somashekar said the High Power Committee for Dasara celebrations had authorised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to choose a person for inauguration of Dasara festivities at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills. The Chief Minister will finalise the name and announce the same shortly, he said.

