Belagavi 24 July 2020
Four private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients
As many as four private hospitals in Belagavi have come forward to treat COVID-19 patients. This number is against the 47 that had offered to treat such patients after the State government announced a rate list.
The four are KLE Society’s Prabhakar Kore Hospital that is already treating patients in its COVID-19 ward, Dr. Metgud Hospital, Venugram Hospital and Lake View Hospital.
Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said that officers would speak to directors of more private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.
