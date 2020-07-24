Four private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients

Belagavi

24 July 2020 08:04 IST

As many as four private hospitals in Belagavi have come forward to treat COVID-19 patients. This number is against the 47 that had offered to treat such patients after the State government announced a rate list.

The four are KLE Society’s Prabhakar Kore Hospital that is already treating patients in its COVID-19 ward, Dr. Metgud Hospital, Venugram Hospital and Lake View Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said that officers would speak to directors of more private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Advertising

Advertising