Four of family killed in road accident in Raichur

July 18, 2022 20:05 IST

Four people of a family were killed in a road accident near Balayya Camp in Raichur district on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Amardeep, his wife 30-year-old Purnima and their children 12-year-old Jatin and seven-year-old Mahin.

The victims belonged to Indore in Madhya Pradesh but were settled in Hyderabad.

As per information provided by Balaganur Police, the victims were on their way to Hyderabad in a car when their vehicle collided with a truck.

The police said that the truck, loaded with fertilizer, made an attempt to overtake a bus and collided with the car.

The truck dragged the car for over 100 m on the road before coming to a halt. All passengers of the car were killed on the spot. A case has been registered at Balaganur Police Station in Sindhanur taluk.