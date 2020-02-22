Four boys drown in lake in H.D. Kote

MYSURU

22 February 2020 01:27 IST

Four boys in the 10-15 the age group drowned in a lake in a village in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district on Friday.

They were identified as Kiran, 15, Chendaganna, 13, Rohit, 10, and Yashwanth, 10. All the four from G.G.Colony went for a swim in the afternoon as it for holiday on account of Mahashivaratri. The lake is about a km from the village and the boys used to frequent the place for their swim regularly.

It transpired that the four boys swam for sometime but one of them who ventured to the centre of the waterbody which had considerable depth, drowned overcome by exhaustion. Hence, it is suspected that the others went for his rescue only to meet a watery grave. The bodies were later retrieved by the local villagers. The H.D. Kote police are investigating.

