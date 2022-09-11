Four arrested in Sirguppa

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people, including main accused Nitesh, have been arrested by Sirguppa police after a video clip showing one of them throwing a footwear at a mosque during a Ganesh Idol immersion procession a day before went viral on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Circle Inspector of Police Yeshwant Bisalahalli attached to Sirguppa Circle said that the accused have now been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

The officer said that during the Ganesh idol immersion procession on Saturday, the accused threw footwear towards the mosque.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the video clip posted by Habeeb on twitter, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that his department has “secured the accused persons” and assured him of “appropriate legal action”.

“We have filed First Information Report and arrested four accused in the case. IPC sections under which the accused are charged are non-bailable and we will produce them before a magistrate,” Mr. Bisalahalli said.