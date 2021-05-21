Former Speaker Krishna passes away

MYSURU

21 May 2021 18:27 IST

Former Speaker and three-time Krishnarajpet MLA, Krishna (80), passed away at his residence in the city on Friday after a brief illness.

Born on July 1, 1941, at Kothamaranahally in Mandya district Krishna studied law after completing his graduation from Maharaja’s College in Mysuru. He entered politics in 1978 and became a member of the taluk board at K.R. Pet and was closely associated with the then Janata Party.

Known for his simplicity, Krishna was elected MLA from K.R. Pet Assembly constituency in 1985 and became the Minister of Sericulture and Animal Husbandry in 1988. He was re-elected in 1994 but resigned from the post as he was elected MP from Mandya Parliamentary constituency on the Janata Dal ticket in 1996. He returned to State politics and was fielded from K.R. Pet in the 1999 Assembly polls and lost but was elected again from the same constituency in 2004. He was appointed Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, a post which he held from June 10, 2004, to June 4, 2006.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has condoled his death and said that as Speaker, he upheld constitutional propriety and values. The Mandya district in-charge Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and other leaders have also condoled his death.