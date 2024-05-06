ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLA-educationist Nagareddy Patil passes away

May 06, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The former legislator and educationist Nagareddy Patil died of a cardiac arrest at his residence in Sedam of Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Monday. He was 72.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was with the Congress for two decades and after being elected from Sedam Assembly Constituency, was legislator for two-and-a-half years between 1983 and 1985.

He was also honorary president of Kottala Basaveshwara Bharatiya Shikshana Samiti.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government accorded state funeral for the departed leader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Expressing deep condolences on the demise of Mr. Patil, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recalled that both Mr. Patil and he got elected to the Assembly at the same time in 1983.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairman Ajay Singh and political leaders from different parties expressed their deep condolences and prayed for strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss.

The last rites of Mr. Patil were performed at his agricultural land in Sedam town on Monday afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US