Former MLA-educationist Nagareddy Patil passes away

May 06, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former legislator and educationist Nagareddy Patil died of a cardiac arrest at his residence in Sedam of Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Monday. He was 72.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was with the Congress for two decades and after being elected from Sedam Assembly Constituency, was legislator for two-and-a-half years between 1983 and 1985.

He was also honorary president of Kottala Basaveshwara Bharatiya Shikshana Samiti.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government accorded state funeral for the departed leader.

Expressing deep condolences on the demise of Mr. Patil, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recalled that both Mr. Patil and he got elected to the Assembly at the same time in 1983.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairman Ajay Singh and political leaders from different parties expressed their deep condolences and prayed for strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss.

The last rites of Mr. Patil were performed at his agricultural land in Sedam town on Monday afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.