Former Minister Eshwarappa to be felicitated on June 10

June 06, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders and supporters of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa have organised a programme to felicitate him on turning 75 in Shivamogga on June 10. 

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, at a press conference on Tuesday, said that Mr. Eshwarappa’s fans and associates would hold the programme at Kuvempu Ranga Mandira at 5.30 p.m. “Eshwarappa has been instrumental in strengthening the BJP in the State. Despite ups and downs in his political career, his commitment to Hindutva remained strong. We are felicitating him on his 75th birthday,” the MLA said.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamy of Pejawar Mutt and others would take part. The party workers would hold a blood donation camp. 

Further, Mr. Channabasappa criticised the Congress for the party’s leaders’ comments on the law that prohibits cow slaughter. The BJP would oppose and stage protests if the government withdrew the law to appease certain sections of society, he said. He also commented that the Congress government was promising free power while, on the other hand, increasing the power tariff. The BJP would oppose such decisions.

