Former Bagepalli MLA G.V. Sriram Reddy passes away

A file photo of former Bagepalli MLA G.V. Sriram Reddy (2nd left) with CPI(M) polit bureau member Sitaram Yechuri (left), and others. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

April 15, 2022 13:46 IST

He had served as State secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist)