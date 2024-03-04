ADVERTISEMENT

Forest fire reported at BRT Tiger reserve

March 04, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Forest fire was reported from three places in Punajanur range of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple tiger reserve on Monday and the authorities estimate that about 50 acres of forest was affected.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Deep Contractor said that some miscreants tried to kindle fire in three places and the Forest Department personnel had doused the flames at two places, while it was under control at the third.

Ms. Contractor said it was ground fire and the exact extent of the devastation would be known on Tuesday. Meanwhile, activists have raised alarm over the Government of India’s policy of scrapping vehicles over 15 years old and pointed out that this has affected deployment of fire brigade vehicles. They have also called for exception to be made for fire emergency service vehicles in view of the dire situation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US