ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department launches operation to capture wild elephants in Hassan

April 17, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has launched an operation to capture trouble-causing wild elephants and fix radio collars in Hassan division. The operation that started on Wednesday, April 17, will continue up to April 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sourabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan Division, informed the media on Wednesday that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) has given permission to capture rogue elephants roaming in parts of Alur, Belur, Sakaleshpur, Yeslur and Arakalgud ranges of forest. The department would either release them after fixing radio-collar or translocate them.

The department fixes radio collars on elephants that lead the herds so that their movements can be tracked. The officer has sought the cooperation of the farming community and the local people during the operation.

Many elephants have been roaming in several parts of Hassan district, leaving the local people in constant fear. The people have been demanding the government capture all the elephants and translocate them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US