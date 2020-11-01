Foodgrains to be bought under MSP scheme from Dec. 1

YADGIR

A Cabinet Sub-Committee has given the go-ahead to purchase foodgrains under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme from December 1. Hence, officials have already been directed to complete the registration process by the end of November, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has said.

He was talking to reporters in Raichur after unfurling the national flag to mark the Rajyotsava celebrations at the District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police Grounds on Sunday.

Mr. Savadi, who is the in-charge Minister of Raichur, said that with an intention to help farmers, the Cabinet Sub-Committee has decided to purchase foodgrains, including paddy, green gram, red gram, groundnut and coconut, under MSP scheme and officials should complete the process of registering details of farmers before November 30.

Meanwhile, the State government has sent a requisition to the Union government to increase the minimum support price, based on which foodgrains would be purchased, he added.

Compensation would be distributed to people and farmers whose property and crops were damaged by the recent rainfall and floods after the completion of the ongoing joint survey.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik, Member of Legislative Assemby Basanagouda Daddal and Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar and others were present.