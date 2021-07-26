Food distribution extended till December

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi distributing foodgrains symbolically at a PDS shop in Hubballi on Saturday.

HUBBALLI

26 July 2021 01:59 IST

So far, 76 lakh tonnes of foodgrains had been distributed across the country, says Prahlad Joshi

To ensure that no one suffered during the pandemic, food distribution to the needy was extended till December under the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Yojna, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said. He was speaking after symbolically distributing foodgrain at a Public Distribution System (PDS) shop at Srinagar in Hubballi on Saturday.

Mr. Joshi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation had successfully and efficiently handled the pandemic. He said that the biggest vaccination drive in the world was being successfully carried out in the country and already one third of the country’s population i.e., 43 crore people had received vaccination doses.

Vaccinations

“In Karnataka, 2.84 crore people received the vaccination and in Dharwad district, 7.61 lakh people of the eligible 14 lakh received it. Of these people already 1.10 lakh people have received both the doses. All the opposition parties should extend necessary cooperation to this important programme”, he said.

The Minister said that so far 76 lakh tonnes of foodgrains had been distributed in all states and union territories of the country.

Mr. Joshi said that under the leaership of PM Modi, India had begun vaccine production along with developed nations.